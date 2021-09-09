Free, drought-tolerant plants available to FPUD customers

The plants that FPUD is giving away save on water and are drought-tolerant.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District is now accepting applications for customers to receive free, drought-tolerant succulents. Approved applicants will receive the plants, free of charge, to transform their landscape and save water.

The plants will be sourced locally from Silverthorn Nursery, which uses FPUD's recycled water to irrigate. The free plant giveaway is made possible thanks to grant funding from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Succulents are brightly colored, sturdy, and a great way to save water.

All that is required is filling out an online application, providing name, address and FPUD account number. The applications will be processed on a first-come, first served basis.

The plants will be available at a pickup event Nov. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the FPUD parking lot.

Participants will receive empty flats, then will select an assortment of 3-inch potted succulents to fill their flats during the pickup event. The brightly colored, sturdy plants are a great way to save water, beautify gardens and ease the workload of gardening.

The application is available at http://www.fpud.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.