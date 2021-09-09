Growing tropical flowers and fruit in Fallbrook

Plumeria is a genus of flowering plants in the family Apocynaceae. Most species are deciduous shrubs or small trees that grow in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, and as far south as Brazil and north as Florida. Submitted by Mary Foster
Photos courtesy of the Fallbrook Garden Club.
Mexican Bird of Paradise or Caesalpinia pulcherrima is a species of flowering plant in the pea family Fabaceae, native to the tropics and subtropics of the Americas. The plant can grow to 15 feet tall. Submitted by Vicki Rossetti
Reader Comments(0)