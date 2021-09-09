The Bread & Butter Club to feed the hungry

FALLBROOK – Many people do not know that there are 450,000 people living in San Diego County who face food insecurity every day. Or know that of these people, 1 in 5 are children who go to bed hungry every night.

September is National Hunger Awareness Month – a month where people all over America stand together with Feeding America and the nationwide network of food banks and food pantries to fight hunger. It's a month to spread the word and take action on this nation's hunger crisis and dedicate themselves to a solution.

Twenty percent of Greater Fallbrook residents are currently experiencing this most unfortunate situation...and as a community Fallbrook Food Pantry is asking everyone to help it alleviate hunger, making a positive impact on their neighbors.

From Sept. 1 through 30, the Fallbrook Food Pantry is dedicated to raising $25,000 during National Hunger Awareness month.

To support the cause of alleviating hunger in Greater Fallbrook, all are asked to join The Bread & Butter Club at http://www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org.

Their monthly donation will help the pantry feed more people facing food insecurities, every day, "...because, when you're hungry, nothing else matters!"

Submitted by the Fallbrook Food Pantry.