California candidate for governor Larry Elder makes stop in Temecula

California candidate for governor stops to talk to Lily, age 6, who wasn't sure what all the excitement was about.

Larry Elder, a front-runner candidate for governor, stopped in Temecula on Friday, 9/10 to tour some businesses and talk with residents.

Elder, a conservative radio talk-show host appears to be a front-runner among more than 46 candidates who are on the ballot in the event voters vote "yes" on recalling Governor Newsom. There have also been 6 or 7 people who were approved as "write-in" candidates on Sept. 3, 2021.

Larry Elder has raised over $11 million.

Other well-known challengers include Republicans Caitlyn Jenner, a transgender reality TV personality and former Olympic athlete; John Cox, a businessman; Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego; and Kevin Kiley, a 36-year-old Republican assembly member from Rocklin who successfully sued Newsom over pandemic executive orders. Kiley is a former deputy attorney general and former teacher. He has raised $885,000.

Newsom has raised $32 million to fight the recall. State law allows the target of a recall to accept unlimited sums of money - and his campaign committee has already received several donations of $1 million or more, according to CalMatters. Challengers can only accept as much as $32,400 from each single donor.

Local candidates on the ballot include Murrieta resident and business owner Major Williams, age 44, and American Independent party candidate Thuy E. Hugens, age 56, of Temecula.

The election is this Tuesday, September 14.