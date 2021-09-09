Car catches fire after collision at S. Mission and Clemmens

North County Fire Protection District responded to a two-vehicle minor damage fender bender collision on South Mission Road and Clemmens Lane at 10:28 pm Saturday night Aug. 11. The only injury reported was the passenger in the car that was rear-ended had minor pain," said NCFPD PIO John Choi.

However, one vehicle caught fire due to the accident, he added.

Choi said a San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) deputy placed his car behind the accident to block traffic. "The SDSO deputy vehicle was positioned to provide roadway coverage to protect from the vehicle. The brake system failed on the car that caught on fire, causing it to eventually roll backward into the unoccupied SDSO vehicle that was blocking traffic," said Choi.

NCFPD crews extinguished the fire. The vehicle on fire was a total loss

After the accident, the northbound lane was closed and drivers were able to detour around the accident.