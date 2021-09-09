'Goodbye England's Rose'

British Friends of Fallbrook remember Princess Diana at her dedicated tree in front of 100 No. Main, from left, Sue Thorne, Maggie Donovan, Margaret Curtis and Tuula Hukkanen.

'... It seems to me you lived your life Like a candle in the wind'

FALLBROOK – "Candle in the Wind" was rewritten by Elton John in September 1997 after Princess Diana was killed so tragically and was sung at her memorial at Westminster Abbey. Her brother paid homage to her in an incredible eulogy. "Her life" he said "was the most bizarre imaginable...containing something with which nearly everyone can identify..

"For monarchists, it had the fairy dust of princesses; for republicans, the romance of monarchy; for the homely, it had beauty; for the beautiful, redemption in good works; for the strong, it had weakness; for the weak, strength. For mothers, it had children; for lovers, affairs (and messy ones at that.) Even a writer would never have dared squeeze Diana's life into a single story line..."

All wearing "British hats" at the annual memorial for Princess Diana are, from left, David Allee, Margaret Curtis, Anne Richter, Sue Thorne and Maggie Donovan.

The British Friends of Fallbrook & Bonsall, formed in August 2009 as an offshoot of the national organization, Daughters of the British Empire, first met at 101 No. Main Street, on Aug. 31, 2010, to dedicate a Save Our Forest tree to Princess Diana for the 13th anniversary of her untimely death. The numbers of active BFFB participants have dwindled in recent years as members have passed away or moved. And the original tree had to be removed because its roots were causing damage. But the group's loyalty to Diana's tree (now in a planter box) – and to Save Our Forest – remains strong.

This year, Jackie Heyneman was unable to attend the memorial event, but Anne Richter of Save Our Forest took her place. And this year the new owner of 100 No. Main fashion shop, Tuula Hukkanen, was present – even providing fashionable hats from her elegant store to participants.

Submitted by British Friends of Fallbrook & Bonsall.