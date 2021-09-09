Man Suspected of Killing Perris Motorist

PERRIS - A 28-year-old man suspected of killing a Perris motorist was being held without bail today.

Jerry Hernandez of Perris was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of murder.

According to Riverside County sheriffs Sgt. Ed Baeza, about 7 a.m. Thursday, patrol deputies were called to the area of Frontage Road and Indian

Avenue in Perris to investigate reports of suspicious activity in or around a vehicle.

Baeza said that when deputies reached the location, they found 32-year-old Andrew Seyedmoeme of Chino slumped over dead inside the car.

Specifics related to how the victim died were not disclosed.

Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation and soon identified Hernandez as the alleged assailant, according to Baeza.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident on Heirloom Avenue about 11 p.m.

A possible motive was not disclosed, and no background information on Hernandez was available.

