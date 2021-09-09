Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-15 in Pala Mesa

 
Last updated 9/15/2021 at 9:45pm



PALA MESA - A motorcyclist was killed today in a collision with a big rig on Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County.

The fatal crash took place on the southbound side of the freeway south of state Route 76 in the Pala Mesa area shortly before 11:30 a.m.,

according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatality left several lanes blocked in the area for about an hour, the CHP reported.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

