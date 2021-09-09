Public outreach/communication specialist hired by districts

Daniela Vargas is the new public outreach/communication specialist for North County Fire Protection District and Fallbrook Regional Health District.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The Fallbrook Regional Health District and the North County Fire Protection District have a cost-sharing agreement that allows both agencies to have a highly qualified public outreach/communication specialist.

"I feel very honored to be a part of this team," said Daniela Vargas. "To be trusted with the task of not only informing but reaching out to our community is something I will handle with great care. Being Latina myself I really look forward to bridging the gap and bringing all members of our community together."

Fire Chief Keith McReynolds added, "This shared position between the two districts continues to provide tremendous value related to community outreach and community risk reduction."

Fire Marshal Dominic Fieri, who directly oversees Vargas, said, "Dani Vargas will be responsible for social media, front counter support services, and community risk reduction efforts. This position assists with sharing current fire department communications with the public, while intaking community development projects, weed abatement support, and state-mandated inspection tracking."

Daniela Vargas, seated, has a job with two agencies; shown are her supervisors, from left, Rachel Mason of Fallbrook Regional Health District, Chief Kevin McReynolds and Dominic Fieri of North County Fire Protection District.

"Daniela brings tremendous life, educational and professional experiences that have equipped her for this position here at North County Fire Protection District," spokesman John Choi said. "We are excited to serve this community with her. Daniela is bilingual and will be instrumental in reaching our Latino population in public safety and service."

She will provide social media and other duties with the Fallbrook Regional Health District.

Vargas was born in Puebla, Mexico and came to the U.S. when she was 4 years old. Through the work of her mother and oldest brother at the Mexican Consulate, she developed an interest in diplomatic relations and political science, which evolved into community advocacy in her higher education.

While she attended college, Vargas did a lot of volunteer community organizing, particularly with the Latino community. She graduated from Humboldt State University with a BA in political science with an emphasis in advocacy.

Vargas worked at Starbucks for about five years where she started off as a barista and eventually advanced to shift supervisor. This job really shaped not only her communication skills but empowered her to become a leader, Choi said.