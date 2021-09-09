SB I-15 accident leaves driver dead, passenger with amputation

A male driver died this morning and his male passenger injured after his Nissan sedan hit an I-15 southbound right-hand shoulder metal guardrail, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. The solo vehicle accident was reported at 1:20 am, Sept. 12, on I-15 near Stewart Canyon and shut down all southbound lanes south of Mission Rd. at Stewart Canyon in order to land the air ambulance.

Mercy Air 5 transported both patients to Palomar Medical Center, but the driver passed away. "The driver had lower-body injuries and was in full cardiac arrest. The passenger had injuries including a foot amputation.

"The metal guard rail entered into the car," said Choi.

The freeway was reopened with all units cleared and off the freeway at about 2:38 am. NCFPD was cleared at 5:12 am from the hospital.