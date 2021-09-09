SBA announces National Small Business Week virtual summit Sept. 13-15

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit event schedule is set. This annual event, happening Sept. 13-14, honors the nation’s 31 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced National Small Business Week last month. The free, three-day conference will take place in a virtual atrium, which will showcase a series of educational panels on best practices for small businesses to pivot and recover in a changing economy.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Resilience and Renewal,” spotlighting the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. NSBW events this year will provide a forum where business owners will be able to get expert advice, learn new business strategies, connect with industry experts, and meet other business owners as they look to pivot and recover.

* Monday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. EDT – “Getting Back on Track: Resources to Build Back Better”

* Tuesday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. EDT – “Better Serving Small Businesses and Underserved Communities”

* Wednesday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. EDT – “Continuance to Support Resilience and Renewal”

Closing Session– “Gateway to Success:” Tune in to get a virtual look at the nationwide resources SBA field offices have to help small businesses start, grow, expand and recover, and how to get connected to the powerful network of small business entrepreneurs right in your community.

To register for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit and to participate in summit workshops, visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW. All events will be live-streamed and will use the event hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek.

Details and information will be posted on http://www.sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized.