Three traffic collisions snarl morning traffic

In addition to the road closures at Brooke and Winterhaven this morning, there are three traffic collisions that have snarled morning traffic.

There is a crash at Main and Alvarado that is still being cleaned up involving a red van vs. white truck, creating backup in all directions. It was reported at 7:50 am.

East Mission and Santa Margarita there was a crash at 7:25 am

At 7:34 am there was an accident on East Mission and Industrial way involving a motorcyclist that has since been cleared. No other information is available.