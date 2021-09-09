Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

By Julie Reeder 

Three traffic collisions snarl morning traffic

 
Last updated 9/14/2021 at 8:34am

Village News/Jenna Reeder

A red van and white truck collided at Main and Alvarado, snarling traffic.

In addition to the road closures at Brooke and Winterhaven this morning, there are three traffic collisions that have snarled morning traffic.

There is a crash at Main and Alvarado that is still being cleaned up involving a red van vs. white truck, creating backup in all directions. It was reported at 7:50 am.

East Mission and Santa Margarita there was a crash at 7:25 am

At 7:34 am there was an accident on East Mission and Industrial way involving a motorcyclist that has since been cleared. No other information is available.

 

