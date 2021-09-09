Newsom is anti-Second Amendment

San Diego County Gun Owners, a political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights, is not endorsing a candidate in the recall election, but we are recommending a “yes” vote for removing Gov. Newsom.

Don’t argue over your favorite replacement candidate. Instead, the best way to support your candidate is to encourage more people to vote to recall Newsom. Your second vote will count only if a majority votes “yes” on the first question.

Newsom has been the most anti-Second Amendment governor the state has ever endured. He has supported horribly restrictive gun laws and been outwardly hostile towards gun owners with his rhetoric. We need someone who is inclusive when it comes to civil rights, not divisive.

We encourage everyone to vote.

Michael Schwartz

Executive Director, SDCGO