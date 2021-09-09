Trip to San Ysidro gives Warriors first grid win of season

Marquis Washington has a breakout run, taking the ball 77 yards down the field and into the endzone for a Warrior touchdown, Sept. 3.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The first Fallbrook High School football win of the season occurred Sept. 3 when the Warriors obtained a 35-14 victory over San Ysidro High School on the Cougars' field.

"I thought our kids did a great job overall," said Fallbrook head coach Troy Everhart.

A 7-6 San Ysidro lead in the first quarter was the only time the Warriors trailed. Four subsequent touchdowns and a safety gave the Warriors a 35-7 advantage before the Cougars scored the final points of the game in the fourth quarter.

"The ball rarely moved except backwards. The guys just played fantastic defense," Everhart said.

"The defense played outstanding," Everhart said. "Offense had pretty good highlights. Nice to get things chirping on all sets of cylinders."

Fallbrook sophomore Marquise Washington opened the scoring with a 77-yard touchdown run, although the conversion kick was unsuccessful. The Warriors regained the lead on a two-yard touchdown run by sophomore Chris Bausch, and Josh McBroom kicked the extra point. McBroom completed a 28-yard pass to senior Charlie Stallings for a 19-7 lead in the first quarter.

The only second-quarter score was a three-yard run by sophomore Alan Leon after which McBroom kicked the conversion. In the third quarter, junior John Downey tackled a Cougars ball carrier in the end zone for a safety and McBroom completed a 48-yard pass to Stallings for a score followed by McBroom's extra point.

Washington's 10 carries for the night resulted in 136 yards gained. McBroom completed four of five passes for 111 yards including the two touchdowns which gave Stallings 76 receiving yards for his two receptions. Fallbrook gained more than 460 yards of offense Sept. 3.

Warriors pile on for a safety in the Cougar's endzone during the third quarter.

"The efforts continue to get better," Everhart said. "Our kids are buying into the understanding that if you control your performance and your efforts the results are going to come."

Fallbrook's season began Aug. 20 with a 48-7 home loss to University City. To date that has been University City's lowest scoring total of the season; the Centurions improved their season record to 3-0 Sept. 3 with a 75-6 home victory against Southwest (El Centro) High School. Santa Fe Christian defeated Fallbrook by a 28-6 margin Aug. 27; the Eagles are also now 3-0 after winning a 56-14 game Sept. 3 against Francis Parker and Santa Fe Christian's lowest scoring total has been in the game against Fallbrook.

"We played two good opponents," Everhart said.

The Warriors host Classical Academy in tomorrow night's game, Sept. 10.