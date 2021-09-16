FFA students host Tri-Tip BBQ fundraiser

Chloe Shaver

Village News Intern

The Fallbrook High School Agricultural Department has been holding their Tri-Tip BBQ dinner fundraiser for over 25 years. For many, it has become a tradition to meet before the home football games and get dinner from the FFA students hosting the fundraiser.

From the student volunteers and FFA advisors to supporters – teachers, parents, peers, and even those not connected to the school at all – the BBQ dinner has become a consistent and traditional dinner spot for anyone attending the Fallbrook High football games.

Anyone who enters the "Ag lot," the shortened term for the Agricultural department classroom area, during the dinner can spot how lively the patrons and volunteers are. FFA volunteers – students, ranging from their first to fourth year in the program – can be seen behind the table, serving food and making conversation with anyone who stops by.

Tables are placed around the lot, allowing for plenty of seating options and opportunities for friends and family to come together. On hotter days, the shade from the multitudes of plants, cared for by FFA students, brings many together underneath the trees in the middle of the agricultural classrooms.

Students, parents, and volunteers alike had nothing but positives to say about the dinner. The dinner itself, consisting of a good plate of beans, salad, a roll, the tri-tip, and a choice of either water or lemonade, can either be taken home or eaten at the Ag department.

"It's the best dinner in town on a Friday night," said parents Chris Potter and Paul Pongun. "We've been coming here for four years, and we love supporting our students." Both are parents of members of the Fallbrook High School Marching Warriors, which performs at half-time at home football games. Besides being able to reconnect with each other and talk about their students, they say the food has an amazing value and taste, especially because they're able to support their students' school while they enjoy it.

Students Jared Calso, a senior at Fallbrook High, and Jacob Mendenhall, a junior, said they enjoy being able to see their friends and support the FFA. Both students have close connections with FFA students, and came only for the dinner. Their favorite part of the dinner was being able to support a school program and also get a good dinner out of it, all the while enjoying time outside of school with their friends.

Brianna Lara, a first-year FFA student and Fallbrook High freshman, volunteered at the BBQ. Lara said she has grown already through FFA, and participating in a variety of different activities. "I love this program because I get to meet so many cool people," she said. She plans on continuing in the program for the rest of her high school career, and raise pigs as her FFA project. All volunteers chose to come and help at the BBQ during their FFA class, Lara being one of many who took their free time to help support their FFA program.

Doug Sehnert, the FFA advisor and teacher in charge of the BBQ on Sept. 10, has been coordinating the fundraiser for over 25 years. The funds, he said, go towards FFA events and conferences. "Our officers aren't here tonight because they're out at a section conference," he explained.

Sehnert instructs FFA students Nathaniel Garcia and Brendon Cable on their responsibilities for the BBQ.

FFA officers are chosen by students and advisors to lead the FFA, and out of those select students, some are recommended to move up to the section level, which leads multiple FFA clubs in Southern California. The Tri-Tip fundraiser allows for students to have the opportunity to grow and achieve their leadership goals, as well as improve their leadership skills through trainings and other activities.

Everyone is invited to come to the BBQ at every home football game, regardless of whether or not they are related to a student or athlete. The dinner is an amazing experience, and supports the Fallbrook High School FFA. The fundraiser goes towards students' leadership developments, competitions, and conferences that happen throughout the year.

The next home football game and tri-tip dinner will be held Friday, Oct. 8 against Valley Center, which is Homecoming night.