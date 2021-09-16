Gun Owners PAC to meet Sept. 22

Last updated 9/16/2021 at 8:29pm

FALLBROOK – San Diego County Gun Owners, a political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights, will host its monthly North County membership meeting starting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Beebe Family Arms and Munitions, a gun shop at 1032 South Main Ave.

The free meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.sandiegocountygunowners.com.

Submitted by San Diego County Gun Owners Political Action Committee.