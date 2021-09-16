REINS Country Hoedown is "Back in the Saddle"

FALLBROOK – REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program is excited to announce the upcoming 25th Silver Anniversary of its annual Country Hoedown presented by The Donegan Burns Foundation. The event will take place Oct. 9, from 4 to 10 p.m. at 4461 S Mission Road.

The REINS Country Hoedown is the program's largest fundraiser of the year. The evening includes a delicious BBQ Dinner catered by Firehouse Que and Brew, live entertainment by The Clay Colton Band, a fun raffle, carnival games and riding demonstrations by REINS students.

Tickets prices for the Hoedown are: General $75; Kids (12 and under) $25; Military and Seniors (62 and up) $60; and Family Pack (Includes 2 adult and 2 kid tickets) $175.

Guests can also participate in the silent auction with prizes donated by local businesses. Auction items range from an amazing hotel experience, autographed items, wine, gift certificates to local restaurants, and so much more. Sponsorships are still available.

All proceeds from the Hoedown will directly support REINS. The program currently provides over 8,000 therapy sessions to children and adults with disabilities each year. The exceptional form of therapy that REINS provides brings improved health, recreation, and joy to the lives of its riders and their families.

To become a sponsor, and/or to donate an item or service for the auction, contact Canece Huber at [email protected]

Tickets are available at reinsprogram.org.

Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.