Auditions announced for Miracle on 34th Street - live radio play

FALLBROOK – Curtain Call Company is excited to finally be holding auditions for a show after over a two-year hiatus. Auditions for the live radio play of "Miracle on 34th Street" from the Lux Radio Theater Broadcast of Dec. 20, 1948, will be held on Sept. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Five adult male and four adult female actors are needed. "If more people audition than needed, I will double cast the show," says Mary Fry, producer/director. Actors need to be able to portray multiple characters with the use of accents and or voice inflection, as most actors will be playing multiple roles. Live radio plays are "readers theater" productions, so no memorization is necessary.

Rehearsals will be either Monday or Friday evenings and will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Performances will be Dec. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 and will be at the Fallbrook Woman's Club. There is no casting fee charged, however, cast members will be asked to sell tickets to the performances. For more information, call Mary Fry at 951-526-3502.

Submitted by Curtain Call Company.