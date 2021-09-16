Stagecoach Sunday fundraiser returns to the Palomares House

FALLBROOK – Stagecoach Sunday, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's annual fall fundraiser, returns to the grounds of the historic Palomares House and Park on Stagecoach Lane on Oct. 3.

"Stagecoach Sunday is such a great event for the whole family, as well as the FLC's largest fundraiser of the year," said Ashley Stein-Araiza, chair of the SCS committee. "I'm really looking forward to holding it in person again."

The family-fun event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., with live performances by the Daring Greatly Band, local favorites and returnees from last year's virtual event, which was held on the nonprofit's website. Other popular attractions making a comeback include authentic horse-drawn stagecoach rides provided by G & F carriages, a barbecue lunch catered by The Rib Shack, a beer and wine garden, nature exhibits and special activities for children of all ages.

Wild Wonders, which provides unique educational experiences with animals from around the world, will host a "meet-and-greet" with various wild animals. Kids will also enjoy a raptor presentation hosted by Charles Gailband, senior park ranger from San Diego Parks and Recreation. Biologist Jeff Nordland of the Southwest Field Herping Association will be on hand in the herping booth to discuss various local snakes and lizards, and Cindy Meyers of Project Wildlife will return with her ever-popular bat exhibit.

The event's traditional plant sale, sponsored by Olive Hill Nurseries, will also offer something new this year. Pieces of an heirloom staghorn fern that once hung for decades at the Palomares House, have been mounted on reclaimed pallet wood and will be available for sale for those in the market for a bit of FLC history.

Another highlight is a silent auction and raffle, which will feature golf, tennis, restaurant and wine packages, gift certificates from local businesses, jewelry, handicrafts, artwork and a variety of other items. New donors to the auction or raffle are invited to fill out a form on FLC's website, Stagecoach Sunday link, where pick up and delivery can also be arranged.

Winners of the FLC's Fourth Annual "Go Wild" photo contest will also be announced at the event. Contestants are invited to submit photos from the following FLC's preserves that are accessible to the public: Dinwiddie, Engel Family, Karen Tucker, Los Jilgueros, Monserate Mountain, and the Palomares House and Park.

Categories include birds, habitat, scenic, family, dogs, plants and animals, with a maximum of 10 entries per photographer. Photo contest entries must include the official entry form available on the FLC's website. Deadline for entries has been extended to Friday, Sept. 24.

While admission and parking to Stagecoach Sunday is free, the public is invited to pre-order and save on food-and-drink packages. For example, a "kid's dinner" costs $5, with drink/activity tickets at $1 each. For the cost of a $20 "Kid's Corral" pass, however, children age 12 and under can enjoy a dinner with a drink, and unlimited games and crafts including pumpkin decorating and face painting. Cowboy hats for the kids are also included, while supplies last.

Individual adult barbecue dinners cost $20, with drink/activity and raffle tickets at $1 each. Packages start with the Settler at $50, which includes two adult dinners, eight drink/activity tickets and four raffle tickets. For other package prices or more details, visit the FLC's website at http://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org where tickets and packages can be ordered online and picked up at the Will Call table on the day of the event.

For several years, the Angel Society has been a major sponsor of Stagecoach Sunday, last year helping to fund the first virtual event, which supported numerous renovations to the Palomares House and Wildlife Sculpture Park. "These much-needed improvements have transformed the community space to a more inviting, family-friendly, and safer place to walk for small children and those with ailments or physical limitations," according to Karla Standridge, FLC executive director.

"We are excited to bring Stagecoach Sunday back to a lively, in-person event," she said, adding that funds from this year's festival will help cover general operating expenses, "allowing us to give more of our membership dues back in the ways of trail maintenance, community events, and property acquisitions."

The FLC's Karla Standridge receives a donation from Kelly Bednarski, left, and Chris Hawranik, right, Angel Society board members. The Angel Society is a major sponsor of Stagecoach Sunday.

"Stagecoach Sunday is not only a wonderful community event, but vital to the mission of the FLC," said Susan Liebes, chair of FLC's board of directors. "We couldn't continue our land conservation and environmental education work without the help of our members and local businesses."

The FLC is especially grateful for the volunteer efforts of the National Charity League, San Luis Rey chapter, as well as for the efforts of the many volunteers who help make Stagecoach Sunday a success year-after-year, Liebes said.

Over the years, hundreds of volunteers have been essential to the success of the FLC's various outreach programs, including Save Our Forest, the Native Plant Restoration Team, Trails Committee and Village Green. Between individual, business and corporate donations, combined with monies raised at Stagecoach Sunday, the FLC generated $105,000 in 2020, which helps to cover basic operating expenses, according to Standridge.

For more information about the FLC and Stagecoach Sunday, visit http://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.