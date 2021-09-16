County grants now available to improve neighborhoods, communities

Proposals for grants are available to be used in order to create a suitable living environment or for housing. Village News/Courtesy photo

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego Communications Office

The county is now accepting proposals for grants to improve neighborhoods and communities in San Diego's unincorporated area.

Funding for the projects comes from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant program, which provides an annual grant to the county department of Housing and Community Development Services.

The purpose of the grant is to allow residents and nonprofits to submit projects that benefit low- to moderate-income residents if the project aligns with the County's Consolidated Plan. Grant applications for the 2022-2023 CDBG awards are now open and will be accepted through Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.

The CDBG program provides funding for a wide range of activities focused on community facilities and infrastructure development, affordable housing acquisition or preservation, neighborhood enhancement and a limited range of public services targeted at low- and moderate-income communities.

Depending on the project, federal money may be available to improve your community. In the past, federal CDBG funds have been used for community centers, parks, streets, accessibility issues and public facilities and services.

Residents and nonprofits working in the unincorporated area of the county may propose projects for CDBG funding that benefit low- and moderate-income persons and align with one of the county's Consolidated Plan goals:

1. Increase affordable housing opportunities across the region for low-to moderate-income and special needs residents

2. Prevent or end homelessness through accessible housing and supportive services

3. Enhance community infrastructure and facilities to provide a suitable and sustainable living environment

4. Provide housing and support services for those living with HIV/AIDS.

Applications should be submitted via email to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected] If unable to submit electronically, applications may be mailed to 3989 Ruffin Rd., San Diego, CA 92123.

For more information about the CDBG program and to access applications, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sdhcd/community-development/cdbg.html. Contact Marco De La Toba (858-694-8724), Freddy Villafan (858-694-8747), or Sarah Snook Brunson (619-375-3346) with any questions or concerns.