Dental health important for numerous reasons

Owner of Fallbrook Village Dentistry touts speed in 'modern era of dentistry'

Dr. Jordan Colby of Fallbrook Village Dentistry and his staff can help patients in just one office visit for practically any service.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

"The window of health for your body is your mouth," said Dr. Jordan Colby of Fallbrook Village Dentistry. "The evidence is overwhelming that poor dental health can lead to numerous other health issues. This is supported by medical evidence."

He explained that infected teeth can lead to brain infections, and gum disease (periodontitis) is associated with increased risk of developing heart disease. In addition, poor dental health increases the risk of bacterial infection in the bloodstream, which can affect heart valves.

That's not why most patients come to visit his office at 521 East Alvarado St. "No one likes pain, but sometimes it's a good thing, showing a problem," he said. "It's an important motivator to see your dentist because tooth and gum disease can often be asymptomatic."

If you need a filling, crown, or even a full set of new teeth – or an oral health check-up – Colby said they can help now with just one office visit for practically any service.

"We're in the modern era of dentistry, providing more results and treatment in a fraction of the time," the dentist said during a recent interview. "It's my passion to offer such a great service that enables us to finish work in a small amount of time with accurate technology."

Colby said he can do surgical procedures and other physical treatment, but among the modern equipment the practice features is a 3D camera that allows them to print a custom impression tray in minutes instead of days.

"That efficiency is really a game changer," the doctor said. "We're able to control our own product. If we were to outsource to a lab, the product is not in our control and if it's delivered but doesn't fit right, we have issues. This is so much better."

"The time for going home with a temporary tooth or crown is over," he added. "We can do everything here in a fraction of the time – and we know, time is money. We can do things with so much more efficiency and at the same charge."

The doctor acknowledged that many people have high dental anxiety, especially if they need a lot of dental work. It keeps some people from visiting a dentist as often as they should.

"If people really need a lot of work done, like removing several permanent teeth, it can be done all at once – all in one day. New technology allows us to make four implants on both the top and bottom" he said. "We can sedate you and when you awake, you have new permanent teeth – something that could take six months and require 16 implants with previous procedures."

"The cool thing about our practice is that we can do everything right here, including general orthodontics with Invisalign," Colby said. "The plastic device is faster-working than braces and more appealing. You wear them for four to five months and within six months your mouth is fixed."

"Traditional braces are cute on a 12-year-old, but not as much with adults," he added. "What's good is that often people don't even know you're wearing them, and also you can take them out when you eat."

Invisalign works well if you have crowded teeth, he said, and that's important because sometimes the overcrowding makes it difficult to floss.

Water flossing or a Waterpik helps get bacteria out of the mouth to help with better oral health and reduce bad breath.

Dr. Colby said he recognizes the significance of a good smile.

"It's important to have a good smile, not only for oral health," he said. "People can be self-conscious about their smile to the point of it affecting their mental health. It can lead to challenges in their relationships and with work."

Brides and grooms, as well as others in the wedding party sometimes come to get their teeth fixed before a wedding because it means a lot to have a good smile in the wedding photos that will be long-lasting.

"It means a lot to have the smile of their dreams," Colby said. "So, we help not only with oral health, but mental health for people who may have severe anxiety about their teeth. We work with financial institutions that offer low interest loans that make it affordable, so having that perfect smile isn't an exclusive club for the rich."

With new patients, after comprehensive X-rays, he meets face to face to explain everything.

"I slow things down and explain the steps and options to attain the right dental plan," he said. "I want to be their advocate. We really care for our patients and we're not a 'mill.'"

Colby and several others on his staff are fluent in Spanish, he said, making it a "world class dental office." He has been in his Fallbrook office for six years, working with two other dentists. He also has an Oceanside office for the past three years.