Parkinson's Support Group to hear about physical therapy

FALLBROOK – NCPSG Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join its monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday Sept. 24 10 a.m. in person. Members are excited to announce they have transitioned to in person meetings. The group will meet at the Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

In an effort to keep all in attendance safe, they will adhere to the latest public health guidelines. In addition, since they have a vulnerable population, they will abide by the NCPSG board's adopted guidelines of full vaccination to attend support group meetings. Masks are optional, unless mandated by local health authorities.

This month's speaker is Meagan George PT, DPT, NCS Neuro Lab 360 and the topic is “Exercise Is Medicine/Balance Improvement.” George is a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy and Board Certified Neurologic Clinical Specialist who treats individuals with a variety of neurologic conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, and vestibular and balance disorders.

She earned her doctorate in physical therapy from San Diego State University. Prior to NeuroLab 360, George worked at a nationally ranked hospital in a variety of settings including acute care, inpatient rehabilitation and outpatient neurological rehab. She is a PWR! Moves Certified Therapist and is N.D.T. trained.

She decided to help start NeuroLab 360 because she saw a need in the community for a program that was outside the insurance system to allow increased access and affordability to physical therapy especially for those with neurologic conditions. The goal with NeuroLab 360 is to provide a space that allows for affordable one on one therapy with specialized physical therapists.

They also want to provide group exercise classes that make people feel safe and motivated to exercise and education on multiple conditions, including Parkinson’s and balance disorders, to empower people to feel more in control of their neurologic diagnoses. See https://www.neurolab360.com/ for more information.

Break out groups held for a time of sharing, coffee and refreshments will follow the program. Our meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease. Contact Irene at 760-731-0171, [email protected], or Caryl at 858-534-3708, [email protected], with any questions or concerns.

North County Parkinson’s Support Group is offering scholarships to the Musicworx AudAbility Program. Applicants may be qualified to receive financial assistance that will cover the cost of two months of AudAbility therapy. For details, visit https://ncpsg.org/scholarship-opportunities.

A reminder about Parkinson's Association of San Diego "Empowerment Day," registration is required for the Dec. 1 event. Visit https://parkinsonsassociation.org/ for more information and to register.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group.