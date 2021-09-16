Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

By Julie Reeder 

BREAKING NEWS: Brandon St. and E. Alvarado closed as fire crews work to contain commercial fire

 
Last updated 9/20/2021 at 6:13am

Courtesy North County Fire Fire Protection District

Crews arrive to find a working commercial fire with flames shooting through the roof of the two-story structure on Alvarado St.

A working commercial fire is actively being fought this morning. It was called in at 4:05 am at 616 E. Alvarado St. Crews arrived on scene to "flames coming through the roof," said NCFPD PIO John Choi. He continued, "We are trying to contain the fire to one unit. Assisting NCFPD is Oceanside, Vista Fire, Camp Pendleton and Calfire was on scene initially.

At the time of this report Brandon St. and E. Alvarado are closed and North County Fire was asking people to avoid the area.

There were no injuries to report and the cause is still unknown.

This is an early breaking story. More details will be reported as they are available.

 

