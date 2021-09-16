Celebration of Life ceremony to be held for Genevieve Sparks who passed June 29,2020

Everyone is invited to a celebration of life for Genevieve Nancy Sparks on Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Road. There will be a reception following.

Genevieve Nancy Sparks passed away June 29, 2020.

A private committal was held in Riverside National Cemetery for Genevieve Nancy Sparks in Santa Cruz, at the age of 94.

Born March 31, 1926, in Altadena, California, Genevieve graduated from George Washington High School in Los Angeles in 1942 and received degrees in English and philosophy from the University of Southern California, where she was president of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Gamma.

She married Lt. Col William Franklin Sparks in 1946 and traveled to many distant places in her life. In Fallbrook, she was a beloved schoolteacher for many years. She was a charter member of the California Retired Teachers Association (CRTA), lifelong supporter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), American Field Service (AFS) and the Fallbrook United Methodist Church.