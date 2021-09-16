County Clerk to offer Saturday Services Sept. 25

Saturday no appointment necessary walk-in service

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Recorder/Clerk’s office, due to the overwhelming demand, will offer another special “no appointment necessary” walk-in day on Saturday, Sept. 25 to meet the demand for birth, death, and marriage certificates (vital records), as well as fictitious business name statement filings.

Currently, appointments are required during the week, but this event will allow walk-ins for what is being dubbed as “Vital Records Day. This event will be offered only at the Recorder/County Clerk’s Chula Vista, Kearny Mesa, San Marcos, and Santee locations.

San Diego County Recorder Ernie Dronenburg is proud to offer an additional service day, especially after the success of the first Vital Records Day. Customers may walk into any of the four locations on Vital Records Day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates or file FBN statements.

Dronenburg commented, “Our first Vital Records Saturday services day was a huge success thanks to my staff issuing 852 birth, death, and marriage certificates in one day. There was a clear demand for additional weekend services, and we are excited to meet that demand on Saturday, Sept. 25.”

The Kearny Mesa office is at 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123 and the San Marcos office is at 141 East Carmel Street San Marcos, CA 92078.

The County Recorder’s office maintains birth, death, and marriage records for events that occurred within San Diego County. The cost of a birth certificate is $28; a death certificate is $21; a marriage certificate is $15. Vital records can also be requested by mail or online through a third party at http://www.VitalChek.com. The cost to file an FBN statement is $42 for the first business name and owner and $5 for each additional business name or owner name. For more information, visit http://www.sdarcc.com.

The San Diego County Recorder/Clerk’s office.