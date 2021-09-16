Fireworks suspected in vegetation fire

Fire crews search for clues as to what started the fire. A hot canister was found believed to be fireworks and a lighter.

A vegetation fire, suspected to be started by fireworks, was held to a 20' x 20' spot at 472 W. Aviation Rd. early this morning at 1:03 am. "A hot smoking fireworks canister was found with a lighter on the scene," according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. "It is being dusted for fingerprints."

"If people are using fireworks it's probable they will start a fire and they can be prosecuted," he added.

North County Fire was assisted by Camp Pendleton. The fire was contained by 1:15 am. While fireworks are suspected, it is still under investigation and there was no one injured.