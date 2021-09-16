Loge seated on Fallbrook CPG

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Jim Loge has returned to the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

Loge was seated at the Aug. 25 planning group special meeting. San Diego County Board of Supervisors approval is required to appoint members to a planning group vacancy, and a 5-0 Board of Supervisors vote Aug. 17 approved Loge's appointment.

"I look forward to becoming a member," Loge said.

"I'm thrilled to have him back on board. He will be an involved planning group member who will stay informed and will be a good representative for Fallbrook," said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

Loge was elected to the planning group in November 2016. "I was looking to get more involved with our community and somebody suggested that would be a good avenue to do that," he said.

The planning group has 15 seats. In 2016 and 2020 voters were allowed to vote for up to eight candidates and the eight with the highest vote totals were elected. Loge had the seventh-highest total in 2016 but the ninth-highest amount of votes in 2020. The Fallbrook Community Planning Group has an unofficial policy of offering a vacant seat to the candidate who wasn't elected but received the next-highest vote total.

Loge was born in Pasadena in 1957 but has been a San Diego County resident since he was two, and his grandparents had a ranch in Pauma Valley when his family moved from West Covina to Carlsbad in 1959.

"When I was growing up it was a small town like Fallbrook is now," Loge said.

Loge remembers a sign noting Carlsbad's population of 10,000. "Seen a lot of growth out there," he said.

He moved to Fallbrook for that small-town feeling and wants to keep that town character. "There's a need for growth," Loge said. "I'd just like to see that we can grow in a smart way so we don't lose who we are."

Loge moved from Carlsbad to Vista before purchasing a home in the Emerald Ridge development in 2003. "I love where I live," he said. "Just happy with it."

A resident does not need to be a planning group member to be on a planning group committee. After his re-election effort was unsuccessful, Loge remained on the planning group's Parks and Recreation Public Facilities Committee (which he chaired prior to the expiration of his initial term) and the Land Use Committee, and he is also active in the Fallbrook Revitalization Committee.

"I don't really have an agenda. I just want to be a part of it," Loge said.

Loge did express his hope for a trail or pathway between Fallbrook High School and Gird Road. "I'd like to step in and see if I can help work and move that along," he said.