SB I-15 accident leaves driver dead, passenger with amputation

Julie Reeder

A male driver, 56, died Sunday, Sept. 12, and his male passenger, 28, had major injuries after their Nissan sedan hit an I-15 southbound right-hand shoulder metal guardrail, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. The solo vehicle accident was reported at 1:20 a.m., Sunday, on I-15 near Stewart Canyon and shut down all southbound lanes south of Mission Road at Stewart Canyon in order to land the air ambulance.

Mercy Air 5 transported both patients to Palomar Medical Center, but the driver passed away. "The driver had lower-body injuries and was in full cardiac arrest. The passenger had major injuries including a foot amputation. The metal guard rail entered into the car," said Choi.

The freeway was reopened with all units cleared and off the freeway at about 2:38 a.m. NCFPD was cleared at 5:12 a.m. from the hospital.