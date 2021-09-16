SDG&E debuts inaugural virtual diversity career fair

SAN DIEGO – As part of its ongoing efforts to support the region’s economic recovery, San Diego Gas & Electric launched a campaign Sept. 9 to publicize job openings and recruit local candidates via Instagram chats and a virtual job fair on Microsoft Teams. Registration is not required to participate in these events.

With so many people still sheltering at home due to the pandemic, SDG&E has quickly adapted to alternative ways of reaching those who are seeking employment.

Instagram recruitment chats

SDG&E held its inaugural Instagram recruitment chats last year, which generated more than 750 job applications. The chats, which are being brought back due to popular demand, will take place on SDG&E’s Instagram channel (@sdge). Each chat will feature a human resources representative specializing in particular areas of recruitment. They will also offer interview and resumé tips. Here is the schedule of upcoming chats:

Chat #2: Sept. 16 with Bryanna Walker – Learn about professional careers & company benefits

Chat #3: Sept. 23 with Chrissy Conde – Learn about our Energy Services Specialist position and how to apply

Chat #4: Sept. 30 with Lisa Zelkind – Opportunities for college students & recent grads

Inaugural Virtual Diversity Career Fair

In addition to the Instagram chats, SDG&E will host its first-ever Virtual Diversity Career Fair on Microsoft Teams on Friday, Sept. 24, starting at 9:30 a.m. All attendees need to do is click on this event link to participate. This new event is designed to further expand the company’s already diverse workforce, which currently consists of more than 50% people of color and 34% women.

Prospective candidates can tune in live to listen to recruiters and current employees, ask questions and learn about job opportunities. Here is the schedule of the day:

9:00 a.m. – Introduction

9:20 a.m. – Careers in Construction for Women

9:30 a.m. – Careers in Engineering

9:50 a.m. – Careers in IT

10:10 a.m. – Careers in Finance & Accounting

10:30 a.m. – Careers in Customer Service

Submitted by San Diego Gas & Electric.