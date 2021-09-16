Village News/Courtesy photos
Local skydiver Eric Gallan along with Keith Tolley, Steve Archaletta, adn Kyle Tayor perform a 4-way diamond with three flags as well as red, white, and blue smoke to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This was part of an all across the U.S. event, "Flags in the air" A Skydivers Tribute!
Skydivers pay tribute on 9/11
Sean Jones and Chris Gay skydive while holding a flag between them. Gay, the canopy formation specalist, provided the gear for the tribute, which was held at Skydive Elsinore, 8 a.m. on 9/11.
