Skydivers pay tribute on 9/11

 
Last updated 9/16/2021 at 9:06pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Local skydiver Eric Gallan along with Keith Tolley, Steve Archaletta, adn Kyle Tayor perform a 4-way diamond with three flags as well as red, white, and blue smoke to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This was part of an all across the U.S. event, "Flags in the air" A Skydivers Tribute!

Sean Jones and Chris Gay skydive while holding a flag between them. Gay, the canopy formation specalist, provided the gear for the tribute, which was held at Skydive Elsinore, 8 a.m. on 9/11.

 

