By Julie Reeder 

Vegetaion fire reported in Bonsall

 
Last updated 9/21/2021 at 3:28pm

Courtesy NCFPD

Several fire agencies assisted NCFPD to extinguish a fire near Dentro de Lomas and Old River Rd.

A Bonsall vegetation fire was reported today at 11:39 am. "Initially it was a smoke check and then multiple calls started coming in that there was smoke coming from the riverbed area and there was an actual fire starting and flames could be seen," said NCFPD PIO John Choi. The forward rate of spread was stopped at 12:12 pm.

Courtesy NCFPD

NCFPD responding to the Bonsall vegetation fire.

The location was Old River Rd and Dentro de Lomas area with a medium to heavy fuel load and the fire was one acre in size.

Several agencies assisted, including Vista Fire, Oceanside Fire, Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District, Calfire San Diego, including their aircraft which scooped water from the San Luis Rey Training Facility.

 When asked how the private residence or business is reimbursed for the water used, Choi said "Every scoop of water is a fee and is accounted for and they do replace it, unless it's a county water source."

 

