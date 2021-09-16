Did you know the flag came about on June 14, 1777, when Congress passed the first of three major flag acts? Or that over 200 years ago, the Second Continental Congress officially made the Stars and Stripes the symbol of America?

Since 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14, Americans have commemorated the adoption of the Stars and Stripes in many ways, including the displaying of our flag in the front of our homes.

There are many items on which we, as a nation, are not united, however, we need to get this right. So today, I say, let's take the time to honor and respect our nation through the very patriotic and privileged act of displaying the flag properly in front of our homes and businesses, daily, if we don’t already.

In this specific way, I know two positive events will happen. 1) It will demonstrate to the world when anyone looks at Google earth that we know we have challenges and we are working on them and 2) This one act will give you a great feeling and a better attitude of gratitude. And those are both wonderful effects from a daily, simple act. Pride in ownership.

Oh, and please, please, respect yourself by following the flag code. Say it with me, ‘Personal challenge accepted.’

Ruth Noyes