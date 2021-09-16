Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

JV Warriors keep Classical Academy scoreless

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/16/2021 at 8:59pm

Village News/Shelby Ahrend photos

JV quarterback AJ Sablan hands the ball off to Jackson Christopherson who took it to the endzone for a Warrior touchdown in the first quarter of Fallbrook's 20-0 win over Classical Academy.

JV Warriors keep Classical Academy scoreless

Fallbrook's Zack Dickey makes a successful point after kick in the Sept. 10 JV Warrior win over the Classical Academy Caimans.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/17/2021 12:18