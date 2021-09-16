Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate
9/16/2021
Village News/Shelby Ahrend photos
JV quarterback AJ Sablan hands the ball off to Jackson Christopherson who took it to the endzone for a Warrior touchdown in the first quarter of Fallbrook's 20-0 win over Classical Academy.
JV Warriors keep Classical Academy scoreless
Fallbrook's Zack Dickey makes a successful point after kick in the Sept. 10 JV Warrior win over the Classical Academy Caimans.
