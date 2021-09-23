How to prep for a successful home sale

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Are you thinking about selling your home?

Supply is low and demand is high right now, which means many sellers are seeing quick turnarounds and healthy profits.

Still, despite the hot market, selling a home isn’t easy. If you want the experience to be as smooth as possible, prepping early and enlisting help are key.

Want to make sure you’re primed for a fast and profitable home sale? Here’s what you can do:

• Focus on curb appeal. Curb appeal can make a huge difference, so spend time painting the shutters, power-washing the exterior and tidying up the landscaping to make sure your home catches buyers’ eyes.

• Declutter and clean. Pare down your belongings and get the house looking cleaner than ever. You want it to be pristine for any listing photos and videos.

• Have an exit plan. Showings can be tricky, especially if you have kids or pets. Make sure you have a plan for how you’ll keep the home clean, and know where you’ll go when a showing is scheduled.

• Know your next steps. Where will you go after you sell? In a hot market, it may be hard to find a home to buy right away. Make sure you have a backup plan, like a friend’s house or a rental you can use in the meantime.

• Prep for the costs. Selling isn’t free. You’ll need to budget for things like repairs, upgrades, staging costs and commissions. If you’re buying a new home, you’ll have additional costs, too.

Do you need help with your sale or want to find out how much your home is worth? Reach out today.

