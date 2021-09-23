Dana Point Symphony Quintet makes its Fallbrook debut

FALLBROOK – Continuing its reputation for presenting excellence in classical music performances, Fallbrook Music Society is honored to bring the superb artistry of the Dana Point Symphony Woodwind Quintet to Fallbrook's Mission Theater on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m.

The Quintet is a collective of five outstanding musicians from an acclaimed organization that is helping to redefine the concert experience for classical music lovers everywhere. "I'm really looking forward to this concert," said FMS President Bob Freaney. "The opportunity to have this exceptional group of talented musicians perform in Fallbrook is a great privilege," he added.

The woodwind quintet is to the wind instruments as the string quartet is to the strings. The challenge in composing for the woodwind quintet is to weave a consistent musical fabric, while respecting the disparate characters of the five instruments. This superb ensemble blends the individual sounds of the flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn and rises to meet the challenge with imagination and mastery.

Their repertoire features the beautiful and joyous masterworks of two of the world's favorite composers such as Ibert and Bartok, as well as more contemporary composers such Arturo Marquez, Milhaud and Theodor Blumer.

Through the generous contributions of many sponsors, donors, bequests, as well as corporate and government grants, Fallbrook Music Society continues to increase its outreach efforts by providing a wide spectrum of top-tier classical music ensembles and artists, as well as music education outreach.

Mission Theater is at 231 N. Main Ave. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and seating is general admission. The performance is free to attend; no tickets are required. Donations are always welcome to help support the society's tradition of delivering excellence in classical music to Fallbrook and its surrounding communities. FMS is a 501(c) (3) not-for- profit organization. For more information, go to fallbrookmusicsociety.org, or call 760-451-8644.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Music Society.