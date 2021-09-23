Dance classes are starting at CAST Academy

Dancers, aged 18 months to 18 years, are able to perform on stage in a variety of different dance styles. Lessons include training in Jazz, Tap, Lyrical, and Ballet. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – CAST Academy is open and offers a variety of styles taught by its trained instructors who have a passion for teaching. They offer training from little to big, 18 months to 18 years old. Sign up now at http://www.castacademy.org or stop by the Tutu Much dance store Monday through Thursday from 3-6 p.m.

The classes have been restructured this season and every class has a curriculum that has been uniquely designed to meet specific age ranges and specialized movement for all levels.

In regard to Summer 2022, CAST will be offering its annual dance camps and would absolutely love to bring back its beloved theater camps. The theater camps have been near and dear to the staff's hearts for decades, but they sadly had to come to an end a few years ago. In order to bring them back, they would need contributions from the Fallbrook community.

Anyone who wants to help, can contact CAST for information regarding potential private and corporate sponsors/donations. All donations are 501c3 tax deductible. It would mean so much to the staff, and even more to the kids who have been craving this opportunity. All are asked to help them carry on this tradition with CAST Academy and The Historic Mission Theater.

CAST is offering two special promotions: For ages 7 and up, buy 12 beginning Tap classes and get a free pair of Tap shoes. (Expires Oct. 30) Bring a Friend Week is coming up the last week of September. From Sept. 27-30, children can try a beginning dance class for free by invitation from a CAST Academy dancer.

For more information, call at 760-731-2278 or visit the store at 200 N Main Ave.

Submitted by CAST Academy.