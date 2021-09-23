Theatre Talk with 'Dancing Lessons'

"Dancing Lessons," a two-person play, tells the story of a science professor (Christopher Williams) living with Asperger Syndrome who learns to dance from his neighbor (Leilani Smith). Village News/Aaron Rumley photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

It's back. Like a flower, live theatre is bursting into full bloom. Here is what's happening.

Directed by Richard Baird, "Dancing Lessons" is a two-person cast performing in a 90-minute, intermission-free play about a science professor living with Asperger Syndrome.

You might remember, it was Baird's critical eye that made Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" not only engaging but haunting. I also praised his direction of "A Walk in the Woods." As a matter of fact, I raved about both shows. In "Dancing Lessons," Baird's subtle hand leads his duo through the story with a velvet glove.

The plot: Ever Montgomery (Christopher Williams) wants to dance at his upcoming testimonial dinner given by the university where he is a professor of science. Several things stand in his way. He doesn't know how to dance or where to go for a lesson. He cannot tolerate being touched because he has Asperger Syndrome. Additionally, he has spontaneous physical exertions that are beyond his control which can be off putting to strangers.

With support from his friend and building superintendent, Ever learns about an injured Broadway dancer, Senga Quinn (Leilani Smith). It happens that she lives in his building just two floors below Ever's apartment. Furthermore, since her recent injury, she never leaves her apartment. Therefore, according to the super, he could just drop by anytime to ask her what she would charge to teach him to dance.

Naturally, as a single woman in New York City, Senga won't open the multiple locks on her front door. Besides she doesn't want her pity party interrupted since she spends her time wallowing in it, going between self-medicating with Scotch and couch sleeping.

Convinced her career is at an end, Senga (not Agnes because her dyslexic aunt wrote her name on the birth certificate incorrectly), Smith plays a damaged character. Not just physically damaged resulting from her accident, but emotionally too. Her despair shows. Smith's portrayal reads true without being maudlin. Her performance is a delicate balance between gloom and redemption.

While I know nothing about Asperger Syndrome, what I can say is Williams' portrayal of Ever is likeable, sensitive, physical, and engaging. Yet even as North Coast Repertory's in-house assistant artistic director, Williams must find it tough leaving his highly engaging character on stage after each performance.

While I do feel I recognize some traits, I cannot declaratively say they are accurate. However, it did ring true that Williams' character didn't care to be touched. It appeared to be painful. What did come to mind was the comedian Howey Mandell. I wonder if some of his traits might be similar. Williams develops his character with the astute direction of Baird.

Written by Mark St. Germain, without pandering to the affliction of Asperger Syndrome, he writes Ever using self-deprecating humor throughout to expose his character. The playwright gives Ever lines like, "nothing is possible without change" as he bravely steps in for a hug.

The story exposes two flawed neighbors who become mutual acquaintances, and then friends, and even lovers. It is a heart-warming interchange between two opposites.

"Dancing Lessons" plays until Oct. 3. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or email [email protected] Mature audience, PG17. For its feel-good feeling this show is rated 9.5 out of 10.

"La Cage aux Folles" started Sept. 10 and has already extended to Nov. 7. Get your seats by calling the box office at 619-337-1525 or visit http://www.cygnettheatre.com.

At The Old Globe, their newest musical is "Gardens of Anuncia'' playing until Oct. 17. For tickets, call 619-234-5623 or visit theoldglobe.org. Balboa Park's Old Globe is still running the love-rock tribal musical "Hair" through Oct. 3.

La Jolla Playhouse is presenting "The Garden" for its season opener. Run dates: Sept. 21 – Oct. 17. For tickets, call 858-550-1010 or go to http://www.lajollaplayhouse.org. Due to delayed construction, check out the remote parking. There will be a free shuttle to and from the theatre.

San Diego Musical Theatre will open with "Rent" in their new facility at 4650 Mercury Street in San Diego Oct. 1–17. For tickets:, call 858-560-5740 or http://www.SDMT.org.

Oct. 7, San Diego Rep will introduce "Mother Road," a mythical continuation of John Steinbeck's "Grapes of Wrath" written by playwright Octavio Solis. This show will continue until Oct. 31. For tickets, call 619-544-1000 or email [email protected]

Tickets are available for the San Diego International Film Festival. Opening night is Oct. 14-24. For tickets, call 619-818-2221 and/or for the complete listing email [email protected]

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at [email protected]