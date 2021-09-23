Fallbrook Fire Safe Council holds workday

Fallbrook Fire Safe Council volunteers pose at a site where they worked to ensure residents will be able to remain fire safe. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council had another workday on Saturday, Aug. 21. The property where the work was performed was in the Morro Hills area. The resident of the home is an 80 year old person who was recently placed in hospice.

Marine volunteers from Camp Pendleton focused on a line of trees with low hanging branches bordering the property on one side and several large oak trees on the other side, in all, over a dozen trees were trimmed up to six feet from the ground to make them in compliance with the State's Defensible Space requirements.

The crew utilized a gas powered chipper, provided by one of the council members, to chip all of the material, a total of over 10 cubic yards. The effort is one of the missions of the Fire Safe Council and is supported by a grant from the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation.

Submitted by Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.