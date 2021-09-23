Temecula Valley Hospital welcomes new stroke medical director

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital is proud to welcome Dr. Robert J. Jackson, vascular neurologist to the medical staff as Stroke Medical Director.

As a native to this region, Dr. Jackson was born and raised in Fallbrook. After high school, he attended UC Berkeley as an undergraduate with a major in Integrative Biology.

Following his undergraduate studies, Jackson spent three months in Santiago, Chile doing medical research and shadowing in an underserved urban medical community. When returning back to the United States, he completed the Biomedical Master's program and medical school at Eastern Virginia Medical School. His focus in medical school was on meeting the needs of underserved communities through participation in the HOPES free medical student run clinic.

Dr. Robert J. Jackson said, "Thanks to the influence of my grandfather, Dr. Frederick E. Jackson, a naval neurosurgeon, and my persistent fascination with the human brain, I chose neurology as my specialty. I was accepted into the residency program at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. I enjoyed my stay in Phoenix where I was provided with incredible learning opportunities. It was during residency training that I had found my calling to work with stroke patients."

Jackson was accepted for a subspecialty fellowship in vascular neurology at Cedars Sinai Hospital. After his training concluded, he worked as a vascular neurologist/neuro-hospitalist for two years. Jackson joined Temecula Valley Hospital as the Stroke Medical Director in May.

"As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, having Dr. Jackson as our Stroke Medical Director is an integral part of our stroke program," said Darlene Wetton, CEO, for Temecula Valley Hospital. "Dr. Jackson's background and experience helps us to deliver the most advanced lifesaving stroke care to our community. His strong value to provide compassionate care aligns with the hospital and we are proud to have him on our team."

Jackson is married to wife Leah, has a daughter, Haley, and lives in Temecula, just 20 miles from where he grew up. "I am delighted to be back in this family friendly community, closer to our large extended families, where my wife and I can focus more on the joys of parenting. As Temecula Valley Hospital's Stroke Medical Director I am able to continue my passion of treating acute stroke patients. After traveling across both the United States and the world, I am happy to have come back so close to home to be able to apply all the things I have learned to serve this wonderful community," said Jackson.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.