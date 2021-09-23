Vista Community Clinic to transfer labor and delivery services to Palomar Medical Center Escondido

VISTA – Vista Community Clinic, a federally qualified health center and member organization of Health Center Partners of Southern California providing affordable, high quality health care to more than 70,000 community residents throughout North San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties, has announced it will be transferring its Labor and Delivery services from Tri-City Medical Center, in Oceanside, to the state-of-the-art Palomar Medical Center Escondido, effective Oct. 16.

The move, necessitating that all VCC patients deliver out of the Escondido-based Palomar Health facility beginning Oct. 16, was approved by its Board of Directors and announced to VCC’s obstetrician /gynecologists earlier this week.

According to Dr. Sarah Fatland, VCC Chief Medical Officer, the transfer brings more advanced resources to both patients and staff, who will benefit from the personalized attention, exceptional care and more recently upgraded Palomar facility in Escondido, which includes a dedicated birth center with 22 beds adaptable for labor and delivery, OB triage, pre-op/PACU and antepartum, 18 postpartum rooms, and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit that will soon be expanded to 11 beds.

The Escondido-based center is currently staffed with two OB/GYNs and two dedicated anesthesiologists, both providing 24/7 coverage, as well as nurses accredited by the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetrics and Neonatal Nurses and certified in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program.

Palomar Medical Center Escondido has been distinguished by Blue Shield California with numerous awards, including its MDC for Early Implementers Award (for Expanded Breastfeeding Measures), MDC Super Star Award: Small Birth Volume Hospitals, and 2020 California Maternity Honor Roll.

“We are very grateful for our long-standing partnership with Tri-City Medical Center but also welcome a new chapter in our history with much anticipation and excitement,” commented Fatland. “We believe this move will afford Vista Community Clinic patients a higher caliber experience for their labor and delivery, and we are committed to helping ensure a smooth and seamless transition for everyone. Our local, prenatal programs for routine and diagnostic care will remain intact, so patients will enjoy uninterrupted services for their ongoing needs.”

VCC patients will continue to receive comprehensive prenatal services at VCC. Once they are ready to deliver, or in the event of emergency circumstances, VCC (in partnership with Palomar Health) will make hospital transfer to Palomar Medical Center Escondido available to their patients if needed..

Fatland explained that VCC will continue to see all patients whether or not they have insurance, for a full array of services including primary care, pediatrics, prenatal and women’s health, optometry, chiropractic care, dental health, podiatry, acupuncture and behavioral health services.

For more information call 760-631-5000 ext. 1139

Submitted by Health Center Partners.