Distressed male arrested after reportedly standing in slow lane

This is an early report - More information will be reported as it becomes available.

A distressed male was arrested this morning for being in the roadway on the I-15 freeway near Mission Rd. in Fallbrook.

The details are unclear, but it appears from the CHP log that it was first reported as a traffic accident at about 6:40 am with a person still inside a silver Chrysler 300 that was reported to have swerved across all 4 lanes and hit the center divide but then it was reported to be on the right-hand shoulder.

The CHP log reports at 7:03 am a "Male pedestrian in the slow lane trying to get hit." It goes on with a reporting party stating, "Male walked out in front of reporting party's car and reporting party "believes pedestrian was trying to get hit. Male just stood there in slow lane and watched RP (reporting party) drive up."

No injuries were reported.

Another accident this morning at Gird and SR 76

A person was transported to Palomar Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at 7:52 am this morning at Gird and SR 76, according to NCFPD John Choi.