Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Head-On crash in Fallbrook leaves 1 dead, DUI suspect injured

 
Last updated 10/1/2021 at 12:28pm



FALLBROOK (CNS) - A head-on collision at a rural intersection in the far northern reaches of San Diego County left one person dead today and a DUI suspect injured and in custody, authorities reported.

The fatal crash, which involved a sedan and a pickup truck, occurred at Amigos Way and East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook shortly before 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene.

Officers transported the suspect to a fire station to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.

The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately available.

 

