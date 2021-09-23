NCFPD makes quick work of fire on Convertible Lane
Last updated 9/26/2021 at 8:09am
NCFPD and Camp Pendleton Fire had a fire under control quickly during the night.
East Mission Road at Convertible Lane was closed temporarily at about 2 am due to the fire at 705 Convertible Lane. The NCFPD had a supply hose to the hydrant blocking the road.
A shed was on fire with three vehicles, which was reported at 1:52 am. The fire was under control by 2:11 am According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, Camp Pendleton also assisted on the fire.
On Facebook, Jessica Anderson said, "Our North County Fire Protection District is absolutely amazing! In less than a minute of me waking up to a loud explosion and flames in the air, there were already deputies posted and fire on the way. The response team was amazing and while I was in my jammies in a panic wondering if I needed to pack up all the animals. They kept me calm and told me everything would be fine. Thank you to these hard-working men and women!"
