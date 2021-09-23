Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

By Julie Reeder 

NCFPD makes quick work of fire on Convertible Lane

 
Last updated 9/26/2021 at 8:09am

Jessica Anderson photo

A shed fire with three cars were reported on fire at 1:52 am this morning. NCFPD had it under control by 2:11 am.

NCFPD and Camp Pendleton Fire had a fire under control quickly during the night.

East Mission Road at Convertible Lane was closed temporarily at about 2 am due to the fire at 705 Convertible Lane. The NCFPD had a supply hose to the hydrant blocking the road.

A shed was on fire with three vehicles, which was reported at 1:52 am. The fire was under control by 2:11 am According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, Camp Pendleton also assisted on the fire.

On Facebook, Jessica Anderson said, "Our North County Fire Protection District is absolutely amazing! In less than a minute of me waking up to a loud explosion and flames in the air, there were already deputies posted and fire on the way. The response team was amazing and while I was in my jammies in a panic wondering if I needed to pack up all the animals. They kept me calm and told me everything would be fine. Thank you to these hard-working men and women!"

 

