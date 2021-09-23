Seats available on county boards
Last updated 9/23/2021 at 5:33pm
SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Anyone interested in getting involved in county politics can join one of the county boards or commissions.
Below are the District 5 seats that are vacant. If interested, email [email protected]
· Assessment Appeals Board 2
· Fallbrook Local Parks Advisory Committee
· Valley Center Parks and Recreation Advisory
· Environmental Health Advisory Board, San Diego County
· Health Services Advisory Board
· HIV Planning Group, County of San Diego
· 1-15 Corridor Design Review Board
· North County Gang Commission
· Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board
Submitted by the office of Supervisor Jim Desmond.
Reader Comments(0)