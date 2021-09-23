Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Seats available on county boards

 
Last updated 9/23/2021 at 5:33pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Anyone interested in getting involved in county politics can join one of the county boards or commissions.

Below are the District 5 seats that are vacant. If interested, email [email protected]

· Assessment Appeals Board 2

· Fallbrook Local Parks Advisory Committee

· Valley Center Parks and Recreation Advisory

· Environmental Health Advisory Board, San Diego County

· Health Services Advisory Board

· HIV Planning Group, County of San Diego

· 1-15 Corridor Design Review Board

· North County Gang Commission

· Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board

Submitted by the office of Supervisor Jim Desmond.

 

