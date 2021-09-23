Obama's role in the fall of Afghanistan

Everyone blames poor Joe for the disaster in Afghanistan. Actually it was a success, depending on which party you align with.

No one has mentioned that this has Obama’s fingerprints all over it. Let’s get in the time machine and take a look.

Barry was “elected” with lots of Muslim brotherhood money, he told us he was a Muslim.

He sent a new drone to Iran, landed carefully and refused to hit the self-destruct button.

He gave back four top terrorist leaders for one known American Army traitor. Then he had happy talks in the rose garden with the father in Farsi. Then he sent $1.5 billion in multiple currencies on a pallet to Iran.

Of course his top advisor, Valerie Jared, has parents deeply involved with the Muslim brotherhood, and all are from Iran. She lived with the Obamas and still does!

Given that Obama hates the U.S. (it took weeks to convince him to wear a U.S. flag pin on his lapel,) and no one cares about Joe’s very short political future, I think it’s a fairly safe bet Barry was very involved.

But the good ole press will try and spin the Dems out of this, kinda sorta.

Joseph Schembri