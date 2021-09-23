Re: 'Shame on You...' [Village News, Benson Letter, 9/16/2021]

I want to thank the author of the subject letter for letting us know that there is one intolerant Liberal in Fallbrook. We Liberals were dismayed to learn that one of our own thought it might be necessary to cheat, when the rest of us knew that our Governor had the vote in the bag. Of course, before the vote, the mainstream media tried to make it look like it was pitched battle, but it turned out to be more like a walk in the park.

You can’t blame the homeless problem on our Governor, primarily because it’s not his problem. It has been a problem for San Diego for some time, so you can’t blame it on San Diego’s Democratic mayor, Todd Gloria, who took office on Dec. 10, 2020. Before him, Kevin Faulkner, a Republican, took office on March 3, 2014. Seems to me 6+ years should have been plenty long enough to come up with a solution. And don’t look to the County Board of Supervisors. “Democrats appear to have taken control of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for the first time in a generation (4/11/2020). Search for: “Welcome to a Dem-Controlled County - Voice of San Diego”

The author also seems to have taken a line from Trump’s play book regarding illegal immigrants. While Trump thinks of them as scum, your Conservative compatriots in California’s agriculture industry (read Central California) love them and are an equal opportunity employer, welcoming legal and illegal alike to come and be exploited. Here’s a quote: “Between 1/3 and 1/2 of all farmworkers in America reside in California, or roughly 500,000-800,000 farmworkers. Approximately 75% of California's farmworkers are undocumented; 83% in Santa Cruz County. Based on these and other efforts, California’s immigrants more than pay for themselves. Search for: “farmworkerfamily.org/information.”

Another line from Trump, that we left the Taliban $90 billion in military equipment, has been debunked by every fact checker I could find, including Snopes, ap-fact-check, usnews, washington post, and politifact. Also the touted figure was $80 billion, not $90 billion,

I’m not sure what the author means by “we now know Jan 6th was FBI informant instigated and Antifa agitators”: I think it’s missing a critical word or two. What we know is the FBI was not implicated and a few of those arrested have agreed to turn state’s evidence. None of those arrested are affiliated with Antifa.

John H. Terrell