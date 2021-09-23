Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Re: 'The Tom McGuinness Story' [Village News, 9/9/21]

 
I just today received our copy of the 9/9/21 edition of the Fallbrook Village News and I wanted to commend you for bringing to your readers the reminder of both your feelings of the personal loss of Tom McGuinness as well as the tragic loss of the those thousands of innocent people that lost their lives that day during and after the attack on the World Trade Center Towers.

Your tribute encapsulates very succinctly and accurately the significance of remembering what “911” is all about and it hit home personally for me and my wife Helen as we casually knew Tom and Cheryl who were nearby neighbors of ours. For me, it was even more personal as I was very much involved in the construction of the Towers and so I felt deep sadness for the loss of Tom and all of those that died or were maimed on this memorable day. We must never forget how precious our freedom is and continue to do whatever it takes to defend it.

Thank you Julie for your excellent reminder.

Chuck & Helen Tillotson

 

