Deaths of Woman, Toddler at Petco Park Suspicious, Police Say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-year-old San Diego woman and her 2-year-old son died in a fall from Petco Park's third floor onto the sidewalk below, and police described the deaths as "suspicious.''

Police learned at 3:51 p.m. Saturday that the woman and her son fell from the stadium concourse level to the sidewalk below at 200 Tony Gwynn Way, said San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown.

"They were at a dining/concession area on the concourse level prior to the fall,'' Brown said. ``The officers began CPR on the pair, but due to their traumatic injuries, both were pronounced deceased at the scene.''

The deaths appeared to be suspicious, she said. ``Out of an abundance of caution, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to scene.''

A witness told CBS8 News that the woman jumped. The TV station also said the woman's husband was being questioned.

The deaths occurred just before the Padres-Braves game started, at 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293.