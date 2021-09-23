Helix bests Warriors in field hockey

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's field hockey team was moved from Division II to Division I for this season based on rankings involving recent history. The teams with the 20 highest rankings are in Division I, and the Warriors were ranked 18th. Helix, which was previously in Division I, was ranked 19th.

The two teams met Sept. 14 at Helix, and the Highlanders scored three second-half goals for a 4-1 victory.

"We got outplayed," said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg. "It was a frustrating game. We did not play to our potential."

Helix took a 1-0 lead when 3:14 into the game when senior Amelia Megow scored after taking a pass from senior Stella Neville.

A goal by Fallbrook senior Cassie Ramirez 8:27 into the first period tied the score at 1-1. "It was a lucky goal. I never really thought that it was going to go in," Ramirez said.

Ramirez often plays in the back and has few opportunities to score. "That goal was like a really proud moment for me," she said.

The score was still 1-1 at halftime. Each team took seven shots in the first half with Fallbrook sophomore Kacey Sanchez and Helix junior Rasma Rotsart each making six goalkeeper saves. Each team had four short corners in the first half.

The tie was broken 3:40 into the third period when Helix scored a goal. Helix scored two more goals in that quarter.

"We missed our coverage on the post," Berg said of allowing three goals in the third period. "We had people out of position."

Sanchez made no saves in the third quarter. Berg placed junior Alex Farquhar in the nets for the fourth period, although she did not make a save. Helix had seven short corners for the game while Fallbrook had six.

The two teams had played a scrimmage Aug. 17 in Fallbrook, and the Warriors won that unofficial contest by a 5-2 margin.

"We're very similar in our overall skill and experience," Berg said.

The Helix victory gave both teams 2-2 records for the season.

"We'll put it behind us," Berg said.

Fallbrook won the junior varsity game, in which seven players from each team were on the field at one time, by a 6-1 score. The Warriors had a 5-0 halftime lead.