Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 1:30pm
Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced Donna Shanahan and Tom Van Wie as its Top Listing Agents for the Month of October. Village News/Courtesy photo
Coldwell Banker names top agents for October
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021
Reader Comments(0)